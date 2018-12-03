The Latest: Medical-marijuana advocates plan lawsuit

The Latest on a medical-marijuana special session of the Utah Legislature (all times local):
11:35 a.m.
Utah lawmakers are meeting to consider changes to a voter-approved ballot measure legalizing medical marijuana, part of a compromise plan that's since met with resistance.
As the Legislature went into session Monday morning with a nearly full gallery of spectators, medical-marijuana advocate Christine Stenquist told reporters that opponents of the plan will sue if it passes as expected.
She says the compromise creates overwhelming obstacles for patients to get access to the drug.
Supporters of the compromise, including the influential Mormon church, say it creates a "safer" medical marijuana program and blocks any possibility of broader legalization.
Medical-marijuana advocates who backed it say lawmakers can change the language of the law passed by voters at any time, so it was better to be at the negotiating table.
Comments