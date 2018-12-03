Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris named Adjutant General of Texas

This undated photo by the Texas Military Department released by Gov. Greg Abbott’s office shows Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, of Austin, who was named Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, by Abbott as the first female Adjutant General of Texas. She replaces Maj. Gen. John Nichols, who was appointed in 2011. Nichols is retiring Dec. 31. Norris is an Iraq War veteran with more than 30 years of military service. Gov. Greg Abbott's office via AP Texas Military Department