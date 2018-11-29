Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz talks with his defense attorney Diane Cuddihy at the Broward Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted of the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz talks with his defense attorney Diane Cuddihy at the Broward Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted of the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool Amy Beth Bennett

Parkland high school shooting generating change in Florida

By TERRY SPENCER Associated Press

November 29, 2018 05:11 PM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.

When 14 students and three staff members were gunned down at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, Florida quickly raised the age for buying a rifle and formed a high-profile panel to investigate shortcomings in law enforcement and at the school.

That differs from when a gunman killed 49 people, mostly gay men, at Orlando's Pulse nightclub in 2016. No investigative commission was formed and no laws were changed.

That panel is creating changes even before it files its initial report. Two Broward County sheriff's officials are off their jobs and four school administrators were reassigned in recent days after allegations of malfeasance.

