Sheriff launches Spanish-language social media accounts

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has launched two social media accounts to better communicate with the region's Spanish-speaking population.
The agency announced on Tuesday that it will be posting updates entirely in Spanish on "PBSO en Español" accounts for Facebook and Twitter. The new accounts will mirror the English-language pages.
According to Census Bureau data, about 30 percent of the county's 1.4 million residents above preschool age speak a language other than English.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera tells the Palm Beach Post the agency has held several events for the Spanish-speaking communities, including active-shooter training. She says there have been discussions about creating similar social-media content in Creole, which is spoken by the county's Haitian population.
