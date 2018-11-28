Illinois House expunges lawmaker’s tainted water threat

CORRECTS TO OSWEGO, NOT AURORA - FILE - In this April 18, 2013, file photo, Illinois state Rep. Stephanie A Kifowit, D-Oswego, speaks to lawmakers while on the House floor during session at the Capitol in Springfield. The Illinois House has taken the rare step of erasing from the record comments made during floor debate. The House voted 110-0 on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, to expunge a statement a day earlier by Kifowit which appeared to threaten the family of Republican Rep. Peter Breen of Lombard. Seth Perlman, File AP Photo