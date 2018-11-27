Record $26M spent on defeated tobacco tax measure in Montana

FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 5, 2018 file photo, supporters of a Montana ballot initiative to extend the state’s Medicaid expansion program and raise tobacco taxes rally in Helena, Mont. The $26.1 million campaign to decide whether to raise tobacco taxes to pay for the Montana’s Medicaid expansion program was the state’s most expensive ballot measure in at least the last 16 years. Data from the National Institute on Money in Politics also shows the measure defeated earlier this month is also the nation’s most expensive tobacco tax measure outside of California since 2002. Matt Volz,File AP Photo