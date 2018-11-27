Woman suing over protest injury lost earlier evidence battle

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016 file photo, provided by Morton County Sheriff’s Department, law enforcement and protesters clash near the site of the Dakota Access pipeline on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in Cannon Ball, N.D. Sophia Wilansky, a New York City woman who suffered a severe arm injury during the Nov. 20-21 clash between Dakota Access oil pipeline protesters and police, is suing law enforcement even though she does not yet have evidence that might help her prove law officers were to blame. Wilansky earlier this year unsuccessfully sued the federal government to get access to shrapnel and clothing taken from her while she was hospitalized. She maintains a police flashbang device caused her injury. Authorities dispute that. (Morton County Sheriff’s Department via AP, File) AP