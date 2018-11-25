Police: Stolen car crashed into vehicle, injuring 2 women

Police say four men are in custody after a stolen car they were in crashed into another car, injuring a 61-year-old woman and her daughter.
The crash happened Saturday afternoon in St. Petersburg.
St. Petersburg police had not charged the men — ages 18, 19 and 20 — on Saturday evening because they were still sorting out details, including who was driving.
Police said in a news release that Mae Speights suffered serious injuries and 46-year-old Yolanda Speights was critically injured in the crash.
No additional details were available.
