Former CIA chief Michael Hayden hospitalized after stroke

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2009, file photo, then-CIA Director Michael Hayden gestures during a news conference at CIA headquarters in Langley, Va. Hayden has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke. A statement released Nov. 23, 2018, by Hayden’s family says he is “receiving expert medical care.” Hayden, a retired Air Force general, led the CIA under President George W. Bush from 2006 to 2009. He was also director of the National Security Agency from 1999 to 2005. Luis M. Alvarez, File AP Photo