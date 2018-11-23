Swine fever adds to China’s economic headaches

In this photo taken Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, pigs are seen in a hog pen in a village in Linquan county in central China’s Anhui province. Reeling from rising feed costs in Beijing’s tariff fight with U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese pig farmers face a new blow from an outbreak of African swine fever that has sent an economic shockwave through the countryside. (Chinatopix Via AP) AP