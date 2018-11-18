US Sen Nelson concedes to Gov. Scott as Florida recount ends

FILE- In this Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, file photo Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., is joined by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., left, at a news conference at the Capitol in Washington. Florida Republican Gov. Rick Scott is leading incumbent Nelson in the state’s contentious Senate race. Official results posted by the state on Sunday, Nov. 18, showed Scott ahead of Nelson following legally-required hand and machine recounts. State officials will certify the final totals on Tuesday. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo