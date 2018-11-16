Brazil to begin selecting replacements for Cuban doctors

Brazil’s President-elect Jair Bolsonaro speaks during a press conference at the 1st Naval District in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. On Wednesday, Cuba said it was recalling its 8,332 doctors taking part in the “More Doctors” program after Bolsonaro said it could only continue if doctors directly received their salaries from Brazil and were able to bring their families with them. The country will soon start selecting Brazilian doctors to replace the more than 8,000 Cuban doctors working in areas where medical services and physicians are scarce. Leo Correa AP Photo