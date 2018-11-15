Brazil ex-minister: Loss of Cuban doctors will hurt millions

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2013 file photo, Cuban doctors observe a dental procedure during a a training session at a health clinic in Brasilia, Brazil. Cuba said Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, it is ending a program that sent government doctors to remote regions of Brazil in exchange for millions in badly needed dollars. The end of the “Mas Medicos,” or “More Doctors,” program signals a sharp deterioration in relations between communist Cuba and Brazil, which just elected far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro. Eraldo Peres, File AP Photo