Former Nazi guard testifies he wasn’t involved in killings

Johann Rehbogen, a 94-year-old former SS enlisted man, who is accused of hundreds of counts of accessory to murder for alleged crimes committed during the years he served as a guard at the Nazis’ Stutthof concentration camp, waits for the beginning of the third day of his trial at the regional court in Muenster, western Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. pool photo via AP Guido Kirchner