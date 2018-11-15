K9 bites teacher while deputy drops off son at school

Officials say a Florida sheriff's office K9 bit a teacher who accidentally opened the door of a marked cruiser.
The Bradenton Herald reports that the Manatee County Sheriff's Office is investigating the Wednesday morning bite at Imagination Charter School in Palmetto.
Officials say a deputy was dropping off his son on the way to work when the teacher opened the patrol car's back door. The dog quickly jumped out and bit the teacher, who was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for two punctures on his abdomen.
A school spokeswoman says the teacher was not seriously injured. She says it's normal for teachers to open car doors for students in the drop-off line.
