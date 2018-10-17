North Dakota reports possible case of paralyzing illness

North Dakota health officials are investigating a report of a rare paralyzing illness in a child.
The North Dakota Department of Health said Wednesday it's the department's first report of a potential case of acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM.
Health officials say the rare but serious condition affects the nervous system, causing muscles to weaken. The condition can follow a viral infection, but environmental and genetic factors also may contribute to its development.
The condition mainly affects children. U.S. health officials on Tuesday reported a jump in cases of AFM.
The North Dakota Health Department is working with the child's health care providers to gather information about the case. Officials say it may take weeks to confirm if the child has AFM.
