First, Olympic gold for sisters, now time to start families

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2018, file photo, United States’ Meghan Duggan, from left, Hilary Knight, Monique Lamoureux-Morando, Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Maddie Rooney pose with their gold medals in women’s hockey at a news conference at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Everything about 2018 is going almost exactly to plan for Monique Lamoureux-Morando and Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson. The twin sisters scratched off the first item on their to-do list by helping the United States end a 20-year gold medal drought at the Olympics. Lamoureux-Morando and her husband, Anthony, are expecting a boy in mid-December. Jocelyne and her husband, Brent, are due seven weeks later. Peter Morgan, File AP Photo