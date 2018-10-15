Dad, 7-year-old son drown while fishing in Florida river

Authorities say they've recovered the bodies of a man and his 7-year-old son a day after they were swept away by the current while fishing on a Florida river.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office told news outlets that deputies were alerted Saturday afternoon when 36-year-old Eric Smart and his son Derrick were swept in the river. Authorities say a man was spotted trying to swim back with a boy in his arms.
Officials found the father's body late Saturday. The boy's body was recovered on Sunday afternoon.
Police are investigating but foul play isn't suspected.
