Democratic candidates focus on health care as midterms near

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2018, file photo, Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., talks to campaign volunteers at a Democratic campaign office in Phoenix. As the November elections near, Democrats are focusing on health care. It’s been a constant drumbeat since the GOP launched its effort to repeal the Obama-era health law and is the subject of the greatest share of political ads on television now. It’s a top issue in campaigns from Virginia to Nebraska to California, and especially in Arizona, where Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema has made it the foundation of her Senate campaign. Ross D. Franklin, File AP Photo