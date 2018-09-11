Vietnam’s capital urges residents to stop eating dog meat

FIEL - In this Oct. 3, 2011, file photo, dogs are kept in a cage of a wholesale supplier of live dogs, one of the biggest in town, in Hanoi, Vietnam. Authorities in Vietnam’s capital on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, are urging residents to stop eating dog meat because it hurts the city’s image and improper raising of the animals could spread rabies. Na Son Nguyen, File AP Photo