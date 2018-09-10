Zookeeper accused of targeting big cat rescue group in plot

This photo provided by the Santa Rose County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph Maldonado-Passage, an Oklahoma zookeeper, who was indicted on federal murder-for-hire charges. Carole Baskin, the operator of a Florida-based animal sanctuary, says she was the target of Maldonado-Passage, who goes by the nickname “Joe Exotic.” Maldonado-Passage, who remains jailed in Florida, also ran unsuccessfully for Oklahoma governor as a Libertarian this year. (Santa Rosa County Jail via AP) AP