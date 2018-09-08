Bumblers or just brazen? Spotlight on Russia’s ascendant GRU

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2006 file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, walks through a hall in the building of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia, also know as Russian military intelligence service in Moscow, Russia. The Russian military intelligence service GRU with a brutish reputation is increasingly taking on high-profile, high-risk operations to damage Russia’s enemies, or simply strike fear. (Dmitry Astakhov, Sputnik, Government Pool Photo via AP, File) Dmitry Astakhov AP