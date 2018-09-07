Courts remove 4 Florida ballot questions, restore 2 others

In a whirlwind of rulings, the Florida Supreme Court restored two proposed constitutional amendments to the November ballot and removed one question, while a lower court ordered three ballot questions removed.
The rulings on Friday came as supervisors of elections in the state's 67 counties were preparing ballots for the Nov. 6 election.
The Supreme Court ruled that a wide-ranging education ballot question shouldn't be on the ballot but overturned a lower court decision and said proposals to ban greyhound racing and to give crime victims additional rights can remain on the ballot.
Meanwhile, a Leon County circuit judge ordered three ballot questions removed that deal with state universities, an oil drilling ban and revisions to existing constitution articles now deemed obsolete.
