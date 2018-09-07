Immigrant families struggling with trauma of separation

A mother from Guatemala, left, identified only by initials L.J., who was separated from her two children after entering the U.S. in May of 2018, receives support from translator Brenda Quintana, right, after speaking to reporters about the separation during a news conference, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in Boston. L.J. is among plaintiffs in a lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s administration, seeking monetary damages on behalf of children who were separated from their parents at the border. Steven Senne AP Photo