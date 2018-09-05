Cruz biological mother’s past a factor in school shooting

This undated photo made available by Florida Department of Corrections shows Brenda Woodward under arrest. The extensive criminal and drug abuse history of Woodward, Parkland school suspect Nikolas Cruz’s biological mother, could be a key factor in whether he is sentenced to die for the massacre that killed 17 people, legal experts and officials say. Woodard, 62, played no role in Cruz’s upbringing after giving him up for adoption after he was born. ( Florida Department of Corrections via AP)