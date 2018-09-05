Massacre commission to discuss campus police, mental illness

The commission investigating the Florida high school massacre appeared split Wednesday on whether a police officer should be assigned to every public school in the state or should some be protected by armed security guards and staff members.
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission learned at its monthly meeting that it would cost about $400 million annually to place at least one police officer at the state's approximately 4,000 public schools. Currently, there are about 1,350 officers assigned to the state's schools, with some schools having two or more.
Because of the Feb. 14 shooting at Stoneman Douglas that left 17 dead, the state now requires every school have armed protection but can choose between police, also known as school resource officers, security guards and trained non-teaching staff members.
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, the commission's chairman, told the members he doesn't believe the Legislature, counties and school boards would be willing to pay the cost of putting a police officer in every school and if they did, there aren't enough officers available to fill the gaps. So if the commission wants to be realistic, it cannot recommend that schools depend solely on police officers, Gualtieri said.
"The true last line and, in some cases, the first line of defense is somebody who can stop the attack once they have begun," Gualtieri said. "We need to have someone who can stop the attack when the next one happens."
But Brevard County School Superintendent Desmond Blackburn said the commission shouldn't let the Legislature "off the hook" as the $400 million cost of putting an officer at every school represents less than a half a percent of the state's nearly $90 billion budget.
He said if every courthouse, nuclear power plant and stadium in the state can have police protection when open, so can every school, and armed guards and staff members should supplement officers, not replace them.
An Associated Press survey over the summer found that about two-thirds of the state's 67 school districts are solely using police officers to meet the new state requirement. Of the other third, most are arming staff members.
The annual cost of an experienced police officer is about $100,000 in salary and benefits, while security guards cost between $30,000 and $50,000 and the staff members get a one-time $500 stipend. The guards and staff members undergo at least 132 hours of training.
The commission is composed of law enforcement, school and mental health officials, a legislator and the fathers of two victims. It is charged with investigating the shooting while also making recommendations in a report due Jan. 1 to the Legislature and next governor on what can be done to prevent the next one.
Later Wednesday, commissioners will see a presentation on the response of Broward County sheriff's Deputy Scot Peterson, who was working alone at Stoneman Douglas when suspect Nikolas Cruz allegedly opened fire with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle. Video shows Peterson didn't enter the three-story building where the shooting occurred.
Gualtieri said Wednesday that Cruz stopped to reload five times, but there was no one in the building to confront him. The fatal shots were all fired within the first three minutes.
"There were five opportunities to mitigate the harm and kill him if there had been armed personnel in that building," Gualtieri said. "I really don't think anybody could have done anything about the initial shots on the first floor -- that happened so fast. But he went to the second floor and he went to the third floor."
