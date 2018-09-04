Florida’s Gillum discloses receipts related to ethics probe

FILE - This July 18, 2018, file photo shows Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum speaking during a Democratic gubernatorial debate held at Florida Gulf Coast University’s Cohen Center in Fort Myers, Fla. Gillum, in an effort to answer lingering questions about trips he took that are being investigated by the state’s ethics commission, released receipts on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, that he says show he paid for his travel. Gillum, who last week won the Democratic primary for Florida governor, met Tuesday with investigators from Florida’s ethics commission to discuss the trips to Costa Rica and New York City. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File Wilfredo Lee AP