Feds: ‘Vast’ Oregon pot trafficking schemes prompt 6 arrests

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018 file photo, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon Billy J. Williams, left, speaks at a marijuana summit in Portland, Ore., as Oregon Gov. Kate Brown sits at right. Federal prosecutors in Oregon have charged six people with running two ‘vast’ interstate trafficking operations that they say delivered marijuana grown in Oregon to Texas, Virginia and Florida. Williams said Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, that proceeds from the black market sales returned to Oregon as cash stuffed in airplane luggage or through the U.S. mail. Don Ryan, File AP Photo