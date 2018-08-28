Correction: Cat Vaccinations-Illinois story

In a story Aug. 26 about a new state law, The Associated Press reported erroneously that Gov. Bruce Rauner signed a law requiring cat owners to have their pets vaccinated for rabies with regular updates from the age of four months. The General Assembly changed the measure before becoming law to allow a law enforcement officer to take temporary custody of a companion dog or cat if it is exposed to life-threatening heat or cold.
A corrected version of the story is below:
Law allows authorities to rescue animals exposed to elements
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — State law now allows law enforcement officials to rescue dogs or cats from life-threatening heat or cold.
Legislation signed into law this month by Gov. Bruce Rauner amended the Humane Care for Animals Act. A law enforcement officer may take temporary custody of a dog or cat that is a companion animal if found to be exposed to cold or heat that could threaten the animal's life.
The official then must attempt to contact the pet's owner and seek emergency veterinary care for the animal as soon as possible.
