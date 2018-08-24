Longtime Florida child advocate George Sheldon dies at 71

FILE - In this May 28, 2009 file photo, George Sheldon, Secretary of Florida’s Department of Children and Families, speaks at a news conference regarding the use of psychotropic drugs by foster care children, in Tallahassee, Fla. Longtime public servant Sheldon who served at the helm of child welfare agencies in Florida and Illinois and later with the federal government has died at age 71. According to a statement from his family, Sheldon died at a Miami hospital Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, following a workout injury. Phil Coale, File AP Photo