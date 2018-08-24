Ex-cabinet secretary, university head Shalala bids for House

FILE - In this March 7, 2018 file photo, former Health and Human Services secretary Donna Shalala speaks during an interview in Miami. Shalala is embarking on a new adventure: a Democratic run for the U.S. House. The Miami-area District 27 seat, long occupied by retiring moderate Republican Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, is viewed as one of the best chances nationwide for a Democratic pickup. She has been the favorite in Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018 Democratic primary, with state Rep. David Richardson mounting a challenge. The winner will face one of nine Republicans in November. Lynne Sladky, File AP Photo