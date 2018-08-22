Health care at forefront of North Dakota US Senate race

Rep. Kevin Cramer, left, R-North Dakota, speaks Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Bismarck, N.D. to dispute statements made earlier this month by state Democratic leaders on issues related to the Affordable Care Act. Pictured in the background is North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, second from right, and North Dakota Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread, far right. The Bismarck Tribune via AP Mike McCleary