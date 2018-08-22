Pennington County to pursue grant for mental health study

Local leaders are seeking grant funding to research how to improve mental health services in western South Dakota.
The Pennington County Commission on Tuesday reversed a previous decision in order to allow the county's Health and Human Services Department to submit a proposal to the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust, The Rapid City Journal reported .
The department is seeking a grant to fund a study of the region's mental health services, including an assessment of strengths, needs and accessibility. The study is expected to cost about $118,000 and take between nine and 12 months.
Commissioner Ron Buskerud asked the commission to revisit the issue this week. He'd previously voted against the initial motion to allow county health officials to apply for grant funding for the study, citing concerns that the county would have to fund new facilities and program. But Buskerud said he's since been assured that the study won't lead to the county having to fund such projects on its own.
Buskerud switched his vote at the Tuesday meeting, allowing the proposal to move forward.
Commissioners George Ferebee and Mark DiSanto voted against the move again, citing similar concerns that the county would be burdened with providing mental health services when it should be the state's responsibility.
"It's a state problem. Not a county problem," Ferebee said. "We're part of the state. Let the state take on the role that they're supposed to take on."
The grant proposal deadline is Sept. 4.
