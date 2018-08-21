Dem candidates bring diversity to Florida governor’s race

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2018, file photo Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gwen Graham thanks a campaign volunteer, Juan Sabater, of Miami as she speaks to voters in an early “Get Out The Vote” tour in Miami Lakes, Fla. If the Democratic nominee goes on to win in November, voters could elect the state’s first woman or black governor, or only the second Jewish governor since Florida became a state in 1845. Brynn Anderson, File AP Photo