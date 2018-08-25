In Veterans Court, former service members fight new battle

In a Friday, July 27, 2018 photo, veterans Hughs D. Walker Jr., left, Dave Matta, center, and Kenneth Williams talk on the porch of their “veteran rehabilitation home”, which was started by former Probation Officer Dante Works, in Homewood, Pa. Works bought and renovated the home to assist veterans who are in the last process of “graduating” from Veterans Court in hopes that it would be a safe and comfortable environment for men to stay while getting back on their feet. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP Jessie Wardarski