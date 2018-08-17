Rights group, state reach settlement in competency lawsuit

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2005 file photo Washington state prisons Lt. Clan Jacobs walks through a block of cells at the Washington Corrections Center in Shelton, Wash. Three years after a federal judge said Washington state was violating the rights of mentally ill people warehoused in jails while they wait for competency services, the state has agreed to a plan to fix the problem. A settlement reached Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, between Disability Rights Washington and the Department of Social and Health Services is designed to bring the state into compliance with the judge’s order and end the contempt fines the state has been paying for years. Ted S. Warren, File AP Photo