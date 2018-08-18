Wisconsin Hmong community support, therapy program to close

This Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018 photo shows attendees of the Kajsiab Program in Madison, Wis. Program manager Doua Vang said most attendees came to the U.S. with histories of trauma, and the program was created in 2000 to help battle a Hmong cultural stigma against mental health care. The culturally sensitive program for the Hmong community is closing in September. The Capital Times via AP Lisa Speckhard Pasque