Parents of transgender kids appeal gender-change rules

Amie Schofield and her daughter look on during a hearing at the Utah State Capitol Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in Salt Lake City. Parents of transgender and intersex children in Utah are asking state lawmakers to keep allowing their kids to officially change their gender on birth certificates. Amie Schofield said Wednesday she fears her 4-year-old daughter could be bullied or ostracized if school records reveal her birth certificate says she was born a boy. Rick Bowmer AP Photo