NY sues opioid maker, says Purdue Pharma misled consumers

New York has joined the growing list of states taking legal action against pharmaceutical companies over the opioid epidemic.
The state sued Purdue Pharma on Tuesday. It accuses the Stamford, Connecticut-based company of a long effort to mislead doctors and patients about the risk of its opioid products.
Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo said opioid manufactures and distributors made hundreds of millions of dollars by "pumping" their products into the community.
Purdue Pharma did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment on the lawsuit.
At least 14 states and many municipalities have filed suits against opioid manufacturers amid the ongoing opioid epidemic.
According to state numbers, there were more than 3,000 opioid deaths in New York in 2016, including nearly 2,400 tied to opioid painkillers.
