Recent editorials published in Iowa newspapers

Des Moines Register. August 9, 2018
Childbirth should not be so dangerous for Iowa women. Here's how deaths can be prevented.
State vital records show more women died in 2016 than since before this country put a man on the moon.
Giving birth to a child is one of the most dangerous things a young woman in this country can do.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists pregnancy and childbirth as the sixth-leading cause of death for women ages 20 to 34 — more deadly than the flu, pneumonia or diabetes for this demographic.
The United States is the "most dangerous place to give birth in the developed world," according to a recent USA Today investigation that reviewed safety records and court documents and examined the cases of 150 women.
This is unfathomable in 21st century America. It is unacceptable. And it is avoidable.
The investigation found women are too frequently dying because hospitals fail to adopt and follow simple, long-known safety measures. Women bleed until their organs shut down. Their untreated high blood pressure leads to strokes. They die of preventable clots and infections.
Hospitals are not required to report information about maternal safety measures and don't want to talk about them. Half of the 75 hospitals that reporters contacted refused to discuss their practices related to childbirth.
A woman may not be able to know whether she can have confidence in a hospital she is entrusting with her life and her child's life.
What is known: Each year, 50,000 women in this country are severely harmed in childbirth and 700 die. That is 26.4 deaths for every 100,000 live births. To understand just how high that is, note that there are 6.4 deaths in Japan, 7.3 in Canada and 7.8 in France.
Comparing maternal death data between states can be difficult due to differences in reporting requirements and the definition of a maternal death. But the information available from the Iowa Department of Public Health raises questions about what is going on in this state.
Provisional vital statistics data for 2017 show 26.2 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births in 2017. These deaths are defined as "due to complications of pregnancy, labor, delivery, or puerperium," the weeks following birth when a mother's organs are returning to normal.
Another state vital records report shows there were 12 maternal deaths in 2016, more than double the number a decade ago and the highest number since 1964, when there were 13 deaths.
How can as many women die in childbirth now as did before this country sent a man to the moon?
A maternal review study committee whose members are appointed and staffed by the Iowa Medical Society meets every three years to review deaths. It issued its most recent report in 2016 and determined that five of the 20 maternal mortality cases reviewed were preventable and one was "probably preventable."
The committee identified several measures that can be taken, including medication to prevent seizures and implementing so-called "safety bundles" of data-driven tools and resources in birthing hospitals.
Though the committee will not meet again until 2019, members already have about 45 cases to review and could receive more, said Dr. Stephen Hunter, a University of Iowa professor and obstetrician who serves on the committee. That's so far more than double the previous three-year review period, he told a Register editorial writer last week.
USA Today determined hospitals could avoid injuries and deaths for about half the women who experience them if relatively simple actions were taken.
High blood pressure can be treated with medication. Hemorrhaging can be diagnosed by checking for signs of danger and measuring blood loss rather than "eyeballing" it, as too many hospitals currently do. Proper treatments at the right time, including IV medications that cost less than $60 a dose, can save lives.
In California, a Stanford University-based safety group pushed hospital safety reforms that led to significant improvements. Serious harm from severe bleeding fell 21 percent among participating hospitals from 2014 to 2016. The state's maternal death rate was cut in half.
Yet the failure of too many hospitals to act means government officials need to do more to force changes.
State lawmakers should require transparency in reporting procedures, safety information and medical errors.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, which provides health insurance to more than 100 million Americans and pays for nearly half the nation's 4 million births annually, should require public disclosure of childbirth complications as a condition of reimbursement for medical services. The agency has the power to mandate essentially anything, including the adoption of specific safety measures.
Unfortunately, this country's politicians have not insisted on ensuring safer care for American women. They are often too wrapped up with issues of access to birth control and abortion to pay attention to the fact that too many mothers are dying.
Ensuring that women have the best possible chance to survive childbirth is one "right to life" issue that should have universal agreement.
______
Quad City Times. August 12, 2018.
Doing their part for monarch butterflies.
In late July, Dave Searl, head gardener at the Quad-City Botanical Center in Rock Island, made a monarch butterfly egg rescue that has resulted in the growth of dozens of caterpillars, soon to be butterflies.
Searl was mowing the lawn near the center's prairie plant plot when he noticed a monarch laying eggs on tiny, 3-inch-high milkweed cuttings in front of his mower.
These are the stray, hardly noticeable plants that he'd been mowing off every week. "Five minutes later, I would not have noticed her (the butterfly) and would have mowed over the eggs. So, I shut down the mower and found Greg (Wolf, education coordinator) to help collect the eggs.
"I had to joke about seeing two grown men crawling around on their hands and knees collecting a dozen or more tiny milkweed cuttings." All told, they collected 54 eggs.
The moral of this story is that if you are one of those people who collects eggs for growing butterflies indoors, don't overlook small plants. I have always looked on the undersides of the big leaves of the tall plants; I would never have thought about the little ones.
THE CONSERVATION EFFORT: A chart from the nonprofit Environmental Defense Fund really drives home the point of what we're up against in trying to restore the monarch population. The chart shows spaces for 100 butterflies with only 10 remaining, a 90 percent loss in 20 years.
Much of that decline is attributed to habitat loss in North and South Dakota and Minnesota as former grassland areas were converted to crops and other uses. Most former prairie areas in Iowa and Illinois already were converted, but habitat has been lost in these states as well with the virtual elimination of milkweeds from farm fields because of the effectiveness of chemical weed control. Habitat loss in Mexico also contributes to the decline.
Currently underway is a 16-state regional plan to develop up to 7 million acres of habitat for the monarch's migration east of the Rockies, and groups in Iowa and Illinois are in the thick of it. About 40 percent of the butterflies that winter in Mexico hatch in the Midwest — we are important!
As Tierra Curry, a senior scientist at the Center for Biological Diversity said, "Iowa is crucial to the monarchs. It's in the heart of the summer habitat of the eastern migratory population."
The Iowa Monarch Conservation Consortium figures it will take 20 years to create up to 830,000 acres of habitat and plant nearly 190 million new stems of milkweed. About 1.6 billion stems are needed in the Midwest.
About $5.3 million in public and private funding is dedicated to the effort so far.
"It's the largest conservation effort of our lifetime," said Kraig McPeek, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service field supervisor for Illinois and Iowa.
The Iowa consortium is made up of 40 organizations, including the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Iowa Sate University.
Anything we can do in on our land — small city lots or large rural acreages — to create monarch habitat will help.
____
Sioux City Journal. August 5, 2018
City should keep the hotel project on track.
We share City Council frustration with the size of bids for the construction of a parking ramp and renovations to the Convention Center related to the downtown Courtyard by Marriott project. We do not disagree with Councilman Dan Moore who, at the July 23 council meeting, said the bids — which were almost 50 percent higher than estimates — were "embarrassing to everybody."
However, we don't want to see these higher bids derail this overall development project. Instead, the council should keep it on track.
The council last month voted 5-0 to award a contract to Nelson Construction of Sioux City to build the two-story parking deck at Fifth and Virginia Streets at a cost of $3.7 million, but rejected bids for Convention Center renovations.
We support the parking ramp decision not only because we believe in the value of this overall project and wish to see the project remain on schedule, but because we do not believe rebidding the ramp would produce significantly lower bids.
As for renovations to the Convention Center, we are comfortable with rejection of bids and study of the potential for cost savings to taxpayers, but we encourage city leaders to remain committed to the projected timeline for completion of this overall project and to resist temptation to water down renovations so much they negatively impact its long-term integrity. We believe in doing this the right way today to prevent regrets and the potential for even costlier adjustments tomorrow.
From the beginning, we have supported a plan by the city to use the state's Reinvestment District Program to revitalize and generate ancillary growth for three key areas of our community, including the Convention Center and the area of downtown near it.
Because we believe its vibrancy is vital to our future, we frequently use this space to champion downtown. Based on progress achieved in recent years and plans for the future, we have said we believe the best days for downtown lie ahead. Several dynamic projects under way or under discussion this year, including the Marriott project, only boost our enthusiasm.
With support and optimism for the future, we again today praise our public and private sectors for commitment to and investment in downtown. Through expansion of cultural amenities, entertainment choices, and urban-living options, as well as creation of green spaces, today's downtown is a place of renaissance. In significant ways, new projects will boost downtown momentum as the vision of downtown as a thriving destination for residents and visitors alike continues to unfold.
____
Dubuque Telegraph Herald. August 10, 2018
Transparency takes a hit under Gov. Reynolds
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in many respects reflects the values of her political mentor and predecessor, Terry Branstad.
From the time Branstad selected Reynolds as his running mate in 2010 until his resignation to become U.S. ambassador to China, he was committed to preparing her to one day succeed him. That occurred in May 2017.
Yet, Reynolds is not a Branstad clone. One emerging difference involves government transparency and public accountability.
For decades, going back at least to the administration of Robert Ray (1969-1983), the governor met with statehouse reporters every week.
The arrangement was good for the journalists, for the governor and especially for the public they mutually served.
Weekly sessions meant less chasing for reporters, trying to get a quote here or an answer there. They gave the governor an opportunity to explain positions and present talking points in a calm, professional setting. Reporters didn't feel forced to shout out questions in capitol corridors or at public events; in many cases they knew they could hold their questions until the next weekly session.
The only down side for the politician is that it's harder to duck tough questions.
Unfortunately, Reynolds last month stopped hosting the weekly press briefings, citing her busy schedule. Really? Somehow, she is finding time for events related to her gubernatorial campaign.
Branstad managed to run for re-election — numerous times — while keeping up with his official duties. It isn't too much to expect Reynolds to do the same.
Another move toward greater transparency under Branstad has taken a step backward under Reynolds. In 2017, the Legislature agreed with Branstad that citizens had a right to know the reason when a public employee was terminated or resigned to avoid termination. Yet twice in recent months, that hasn't happened.
Mark Bowden was suspended from his job as executive director of the Iowa Board of Medicine in June, then was reinstated — only to abruptly retire just as the board was poised to reconsider his reinstatement. Bowden, a former newspaper editor in Cedar Rapids, referred to "substantial deficiencies in service and a lack of adequate support" — accusations the public has an interest in knowing about. But the Reynolds administration has been tight-lipped.
When Iowa Finance Authority Director David Jamison was fired in March amid charges of sexual harassment, the governor's office likewise refused to release information.
The Legislature put that rule in place — at the urging of Branstad — to shed light on issues of public concern. We've had no trouble securing documentation about departures of lower-level local officials, why not for high-level state positions?
Another sign that Reynolds is clouding the transparency picture: This month she held a roundtable discussion with southeast Iowa farmers. It was an official event, listed on her public schedule, but she barred journalists from being present to report what was said.
How are citizens to assess an official's positions and performance if official events are conducted in secret? How can they know if words are consistent with deeds?
Reynolds should reassess her direction on this issue. She's heading down the wrong path.
Comments