Congo’s latest outbreak more challenging than ever, WHO says

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director General, disembarks a plane upon arrival at the airport in Beni, Democratic Republic of Congo, Friday, Aug 10, 2018. The World Health Organization’s director-general says instability, high population density and large displacement in Congo’s east mean the response to the nation’s tenth Ebola virus outbreak must be stronger than ever before. (AP Photo/Al-hadji Kudra Maliro) Al-hadji Kudra Maliro AP