U. of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State ban medical marijuana

The University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University both say all marijuana, including medical marijuana, remains banned on the two campuses.
OU and OSU say in a joint news release Thursday that they're legally required to comply with the Federal Drug-Free Schools and Communities Act that mandates drug prevention programs and prohibits the use of illegal drugs on campus or at university-sponsored events and activities. The two must also comply with the Federal Drug-Free Workplace Act that sets drug-free policies required at workplaces with certain federal contracts.
The two say students and employees "cannot consume, smoke or possess marijuana on campus," even if prescribed.
OSU spokeswoman Monica Roberts says the federal law trumps any change in state laws governing marijuana use.
Oklahoma voters approved medical marijuana during a June election.
