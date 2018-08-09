The Latest: Nevada Supreme Court taking up execution case

FILE - This Nov. 10, 2016, file photo released by the Nevada Department of Corrections shows the newly completed execution chamber at Ely State Prison in Ely, Nev. Nevada death-row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier whose execution has twice been postponed says the legal fight over his fate is taking a tortuous toll on him and his family and he just wants his sentence carried out. A third drug company is set to ask a state court judge on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, to let it join with two other firms suing to block the use of their products for his lethal injection. (Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File)