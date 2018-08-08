Orlando City Hall gets 1st gender-neutral restroom

Orlando's City Hall is installing its first gender-neutral restroom.
Officials said Tuesday that it will be the first of its kind of any government building in Florida.
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said at a news conference that the bathroom sets an example that the city is a welcoming community.
The Orlando Sentinel reports that the restroom that will have a common area with sinks and a changing station. It will have two single stalls and a third handicapped-accessible stall.
All the stalls will have a door and walls that stretch floor-to-ceiling.
The restroom opens later this month.
