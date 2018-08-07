15 states side with Nevada in drugmaker delay of execution

FILE - This undated file photo provided by Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old man in Las Vegas, and was convicted in Arizona in 2005 of another murder and dismemberment near Phoenix. Fifteen states are siding with Nevada as it fights drug companies battling the use of their products in an inmate’s execution. In what a national death penalty expert on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, called a setup for a showdown, documents filed with the Nevada Supreme Court argue that drug company Alvogen’s effort to block the use of its sedative midazolam in the stalled execution of Dozier in Nevada is part of a “guerrilla war against the death penalty.” (Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File) AP