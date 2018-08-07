Jails, prisons slowly loosen resistance to addiction meds

In this July 23, 2018, photo, nurse Brian Toia holds tabs of buprenorphine, a drug which controls heroin and opioid cravings, as he prepares to administer the drug, known also by the brand name Suboxone, to selected inmates at the Franklin County Jail in Greenfield, Mass. American correctional institutions are slowly loosening resistance to giving inmates medication for their opioid addiction. Elise Amendola AP Photo