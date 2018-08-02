EPA watchdog probing air-quality results issued after Harvey

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2017, file photo, smoke rises from the Arkema Inc. owned chemical plant in Crosby, near Houston, Texas. An internal EPA watchdog is reviewing whether federal and state officials kept the public appropriately informed last year about potential air quality threats after Hurricane Harvey ravaged southeastern Texas. The office of EPA Inspector General Arthur Elkins issued notice Thursday of the audit, which will scrutinize the agency’s response following several high-profile accidents and spills following the historic storm, including the explosions and fire at the an Arkema Inc. chemical plant outside Houston. (KTRK via AP, File)