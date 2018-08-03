10 Things to Know for Today

In this Thursday, May 17, 2018, photo, Peter Peacock, 68, right, embraces Gypsy Diamond, 36, in Melbourne, Australia. Peacock, who donated sperm anonymously around 1980, was recently contacted by Diamond, his biological daughter, after a new law in Australia retroactively removed the anonymity granted to sperm donors decades ago. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E) Wong Maye-E AP