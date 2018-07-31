The Latest: HHS officials warned against family separations

From left, Customs and Border Protection U.S. Border Patrol Acting Chief Carla Provost, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Executive Associate Director of Enforcement And Removal Operations Matthew Albence, Federal Health Coordinating Official for the 2018 UAC Reunification Effort Cmdr. Dr Jonathan White, Executive Office for Immigration Review Director James McHenry III, and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Associate Director of Refugee, Asylum And International Operations Jennifer Higgins, are sworn in to testify as the Senate Judiciary Committee holds a hearing on the Trump administration’s policies on immigration enforcement and family reunification efforts, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 31, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) J. Scott Applewhite AP