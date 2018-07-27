Lebanon’s cannabis heartland, Bekaa, hopes for legalization

In this Monday, July 23, 2018, photo, a man removes dirt and dry leaves in a cannabis field in the village of Yammoune, 25 kilometers (about 15 miles) northwest of the town of Baalbek in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon. In the fields of this quiet village surrounded by mountains, men and women work on removing dirt and dry leaves around cannabis plants from which many people in this eastern region make a living. Hassan Ammar AP Photo